BETHALTO — Mia Miller never misses a chance to strike up a conversation.

The Waterloo High junior pitcher talks with teammates, opponents, coaches and anyone who will listen when she is in the circle.

On Monday, Miller got a day off from pitching and started in right field during the Bulldogs softball game at Civic Memorial.

It didn't stop her from continuing a running dialog.

"Spent most of the time talking to myself," Miller said.

That behavior is considered normal in Bulldogs nation.

"It's just what she does," senior infielder Jada Voelker said.

Explained veteran manager Matt Mason, "She's keeping herself occupied."

Miller did plenty of talking with her bat as well in the Mississippi Valley Conference showdown.

The hard-throwing righthander had three hits and drove in a pair of runs to help Waterloo down Civic Memorial 8-6 in a contest played in the shadow of Illinois Highway 255.

The Bulldogs (13-9 overall, 4-3 MVC) snapped a three-game losing streak by scoring early before holding off a late Eagles rally.

Miller triggered a four-run outburst in the opening inning with a bases-loaded, two-run hit that got the scoring started.

Normally the Bulldogs top hurler, Miller is taking a few days off from the circle to get ready for the final month of the regular season.

She carries a 7-5 mark with a 1.60 ERA into the stretch drive. Most importantly, she has fanned 160 batters in 83 innings — an average of almost 14 whiffs per outing.

Miller said the key to her success is "having fun out there," which includes plenty of verbiage.

"Everyone enjoys the game when you're all upbeat," said Miller, who has given a verbal commitment to attend Missouri S&T University in Rolla. "I try and keep it light."

In an early-season game against Highland, Miller even yelled at the adjacent baseball field after a foul ball popped right in front of her as she was beginning to pitch.

"I never stop talking," she said.

Voelker added a home run and three RBI to Waterloo's 16-hit assault.

Freshman pitcher Aiden Dintelman chipped in with three hits and also turned in a gutsy performance in the circle.

Samantha Juelfs and Mallory Thompson chipped in with two hits each.

"We'd lost a couple tough ones back-to-back," Mason said of one-run setbacks to Wesclin and Jerseyville. "It seems like the last week, we just had one thing or another go wrong."

Which made Monday's effort even more important.

The Bulldogs came out with a point to prove Monday. Their first five batters ripped singles. Juelfs, Thompson and Dintelman got the ball rolling before Miller ripped a two-strike pitch up the middle for a 2-0 lead. Kate Lindhorst capped off the blitz with a run-scoring sacrifice fly.

Civic Memorial (11-8, 3-4) climbed to within 4-3 on a two-run single by Danika Chester in the third.

That set the stage for Voelker's first round tripper of the season, a long drive over the wall in right that pushed the lead to 5-3.

Voelker added a two-run double in the seventh as part of a three-run blitz.

The hit proved necessary when Civic Memorial added three of its own in the bottom of the frame.

Dintelman got Grace Burton to ground out with a pair of runners on to end the game.

"The first inning is what killed us," Civic Memorial coach Luke Angelo said. "It wasn't mistakes that we made. (Waterloo) just hit the ball hard."

The Bulldogs sent 10 batters to the plate in the opening frame. They also got the first three hitters on in the second. But Eagles pitcher Megan Griffith retired the next three hitters in order to keep the deficit at 4-0.

"Our team doesn't quit," Angelo said. "They battled to the end and that's what they've done all year."

Waterloo 8, Civic Memorial 6