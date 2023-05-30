Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HIGHLAND — Waterloo junior right-handed pitcher Mia Miller took time off from the circle earlier this season because she “threw too much.” To get one step closer to an elusive sectional title Tuesday evening, she needed to keep throwing.

How many innings did she have left?

“As many as it needed to be,” Miller said. “I was feeling good the entire time.”

The extra-inning shutout illustrated that.

Even though she was coming off a mid-season arm injury, Miller was both dominant and determined in the Bulldogs’ 7-0, 10-inning win over Carbondale in a Class 3A Highland Sectional semifinal win. She threw all 10 innings, struck out 19 batters, scattered four hits and did not allow a runner to advance to third.

“She really battled,” Waterloo coach Matt Mason said. “We’re pleased with what she’s done.”

Behind the heroics of their ace, the Bulldogs (19-12) are one win away from their first sectional title since 1989. Waterloo meets either Mississippi Valley Conference rival Highland or Charleston in Saturday’s championship.

Miller will get the start, but she will enjoy the extra day of rest.

“I’m tired,” Miller said, “but it’s fine.”

All 10 innings featured at least one strikeout, with Miller striking out the side in the fourth, fifth and 10th. Carbondale (20-13) only threatened in the third when it had a pair of two-out singles. Aside from that, the Terriers never threatened.

In fact, Miller retired the last 16 batters she faced. However, she did not have any run support.

Carbondale senior righty Kaylen Grammer was equally dominant in the circle. Through nine innings, she had struck out 14 and surrendered a bloop single to Mallory Thompson in the third, a one-out double to Jade Voelker in the fourth and a lead-off single to Miller in the ninth.

Not once did the Bulldogs reach third base in nine innings. Miller, though, was not deterred as the game continued.

“I figured it would eventually be which pitcher could last the longest,” Miller said. “I knew I could last all night if we needed to.”

Turns out, she only needed one more frame. The Bulldogs finally constructed a rally in the 10th.

A lead-off walk, an error by the third baseman on a sacrifice bunt and a two-strike hit by pitch loaded the bases in the top of the 10th. After a fielder’s choice resulted in a runner being thrown out at home, Waterloo broke the scoreless tie on Sam Juelfs’ bloop single to shallow right.

Miller reached base on an error at second that doubled the lead and Lilly Heck’s grounder to short added another run. Voelker punctuated the 7-run inning with a grand slam to center field.

Carbondale aided the rally with two errors in the frame.

“We (mentally) fell apart,” Carbondale coach Kim Wheeler said. “ … We should have made those plays.”

Pitching with the lead, Miller promptly struck out the side in the 10th.

“I knew,” Miller said, “I could hold them just fine.”

Mason, though, was cautious.

As the game continued, he did have Aidan Dintelman warming up “just to make sure we had someone ready” for a pitcher who battled a swollen and stiff arm this season. Miller did not pitch at all for three weeks.

On this night, Miller did not need relief. For 10 innings, she was in control.

“That’s what I do,” Miller said. “I felt confident.”