Cahokia, Mississippi division, 2019 softball all-conference:
FIRST TEAM
Chloe Book, so., Breese Central
Avery Budde, fr., Breese Central
Kelsie Burrows, jr., Freeburg
Rachael Forehand, sr., Salem
Kayla Guetersloh, sr., Carlyle
Chasity Hill, sr., Freeburg
Delaney Kell, so., Salem
Mikaela Kossina, sr., Columbia
Courtney Lercher, sr., Wesclin
Jessica Poirot, jr., Freeburg
Kaelyn Rheinecker, sr., Columbia
Brooklyn Smith, sr., Carlyle
Lexi Touchette, sr., Columbia
Lindsay Wibbenmeyer, sr., Columbia
Kaitlyn Wuebbles, jr., Breese Central