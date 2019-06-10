Subscribe for 99¢

Cahokia, Mississippi division, 2019 softball all-conference:

FIRST TEAM

Chloe Book, so., Breese Central

Avery Budde, fr., Breese Central

Kelsie Burrows, jr., Freeburg

Rachael Forehand, sr., Salem

Kayla Guetersloh, sr., Carlyle

Chasity Hill, sr., Freeburg

Delaney Kell, so., Salem

Mikaela Kossina, sr., Columbia

Courtney Lercher, sr., Wesclin

Jessica Poirot, jr., Freeburg

Kaelyn Rheinecker, sr., Columbia

Brooklyn Smith, sr., Carlyle

Lexi Touchette, sr., Columbia

Lindsay Wibbenmeyer, sr., Columbia

Kaitlyn Wuebbles, jr., Breese Central

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.