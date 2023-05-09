Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Madi McDougal, Marissa (vs New Athens)
|2
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Lindsey Muskopf, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Hannah Krause, Marissa (vs New Athens)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|4
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|800
|Olivia Joseph, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|750
|Allie Zipfel, Red Bud (vs Freeburg)
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Grace Ballard, Hardin Calhoun (vs Pleasant Hill, Illinois)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|666
|Nicole Edmiaston, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|3
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|600
|Kaylee Juenger, New Athens (vs Marissa)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Taylor Weber, Metro-East Lutheran (vs Wesclin)
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Gracie Klaas, Hardin Calhoun (vs Pleasant Hill, Illinois)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Maleah Blomenkamp, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Abby Meyer, New Athens (vs Marissa)
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Audrey Gilman, Hardin Calhoun (vs Pleasant Hill, Illinois)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Autumn Gilley, Marissa (vs New Athens)
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Mallory Kimbrell, New Athens (vs Marissa)
|2
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Ainslee Sullivan, New Athens (vs Marissa)
|1
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|250
|Sophia Ball, Metro-East Lutheran (vs Wesclin)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Lila Simon, Hardin Calhoun (vs Pleasant Hill, Illinois)
|1
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|250
|Emma Otten, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|400