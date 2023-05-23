Monday's best pitching performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 IP Minimum)PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHAAshlyn Brown, Jerseyville (vs Alton)7.013011001Grace Presley, Alton (vs Jerseyville)7.060010310 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Columbia uses huge inning to roll past Mater Dei in regional final ROXANA — Elle van Breusegen received a jolt of confidence with each foul ball. Recap: Waterloo slips past Edwardsville Waterloo edged visiting Edwardsville 2-1 Friday. Recap: Waterloo tops Granite City Waterloo topped Granite City 6-2 Wednesday at Granite City. Belleville East's Hemmerle shuts down Edwardsville in SWC showdown BELLEVILLE — Olivia Hemmerle was born three months premature. Recap: Red Bud defeats Nashville Red Bud squeaked by visiting Nashville 3-2 Wednesday.