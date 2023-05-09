Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|7.0
|16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Ashlyn Brown, Jerseyville (vs Highland)
|8.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Audrey Gilman, Hardin Calhoun (vs Pleasant Hill, Illinois)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Sophia Donoho, Highland (vs Jerseyville)
|8.0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Aaralynn Ranck, Marissa (vs New Athens)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|13
|Ainslee Sullivan, New Athens (vs Marissa)
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|10
|Olivia Geralds, Red Bud (vs Freeburg)
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|11
|Kendra Ehret, Red Bud (vs Freeburg)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|7