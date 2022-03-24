Nicole Edmiaston, junior, Freeburg

Helped Freeburg reach the Class 2A super-sectional round with her team-best .523 batting average. Her RBI total of 43 last season is second best among returning players in the area. Edmiaston had 12 multi-hit games, including a pair of four-hit efforts. She had a hit or scored a run in 25 of 29 games.
Steve Overbey
