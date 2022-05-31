One big inning dooms Triad in sectional semifinal loss to Marion

CENTRALIA — Amelia Browning had a pretty good feeling Tuesday was going to be a good day for her on the softball diamond.

The Marion High junior third baseman collected a pair of hits, including a long home run, and drove in three key runs to lead the Wildcats to a 6-2 win over Triad in a Class 3A Centralia Sectional semifinal game at Rotary Park.

“Every game, I try to come with the mindset that I'm gonna have a good day,” Browning said. “I guess today it just worked out.”

Marion (28-8) moved on to Friday's sectional final against the winner of Wednesday's other semifinal between Mount Vernon and Highland. The Wildcats split their regular-season series with the South Seven Conference rival Rams, while they won their only meeting with the defending 3A state champion Bulldogs.

“We're really excited. We're taking it one day at a time,” Marion coach Joy Neal said. “When you get in the postseason, that's what you have to do. Really, it's the team with the least errors and the most mental toughness. That's what it takes to get to a sectional championship.”

Despite the sectional loss, Triad (20-11) finished the season on a high note with wins in 10 of its final 12 games.

The Knights were done in Tuesday by one big inning by Marion that featured five runs all scoring with two outs.

“Unfortunately, that's the way softball goes sometimes. It's no different than any other sport where you have a series of momentum shifts and strings of hits and bad plays,” Triad coach Kris Kleeman said. “Hat's off to Marion. They're a good little ball club and they made some key hits at key moments and did some good things defensively.”

Triad had a good chance to jump on the board right away when it loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the first inning, but Syd Horn was rung up on a third-strike call to end the frame.

Marion had just one base runner in the first two innings against Knights starter Malorey Kessinger, but the Wildcats came through with a big two-out rally in the third.

Kenley Ashmore drew a one-out walk and was still at first with two outs when Marion strung together five straight hits to plate five runs.

After a double by Jerzy Bittle put runners at second and third, Browning delivered a two-run base hit to left to make it 2-0.

“It feels good because I know once we start hitting, we're not gonna stop,” Browning said. “We try to score early, so Cam (Harre) doesn't have to work as hard in the circle and keep her pitch count down.”

Abbi Sherrard (single), Presley Barnett (double) and Tally Cockburn (single) followed with run-scoring hits to increase the lead to 5-0 as the Wildcats batted around in the inning.

“Hitting's contagious, so that's what we want to try to do,” Neal said. “When one person gets up, we want to feed off that. And that's what we were able to do.”

Triad got one of those runs back in the fourth when Horn singled, Chloe Seger walked and Phoebe Feldman smacked an RBI single to left, but it was left wanting more after stranding runners at second and third to end the frame.

The Knights got even closer in the fifth when Sam Hartoin clubbed a 1-1 pitch from Harre over the fence in dead-center field to trim the deficit to 5-2 on her fourth home run of the season.

“It was kind of funny because I was catching on and hearing them call out the pitches, and she called like twenty-three-zero or something and I thought it was outside,” said Hartoin, who is Kleeman's daughter. “But I guess she must have missed her spot or something because I'm pretty sure it was right down the middle.”

Any momentum Triad might have got from the homer was gone on the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth when Browning answered it with a no-doubt solo shot of her own to deep left-center to restore the Wildcats' four-run lead.

“First pitch of the inning, I'm thinking if it's right down the middle, I'm gonna crank it,” Browning said. “That's what I try to do every time and I just got lucky this time, I guess.”

The Knights put just one more runner on base to start the seventh, but Harre struck out the final three batters of the game, including Hartoin to end Triad's season.

“That's very hard, obviously,” Hartoin said of making the final out. “Sometimes you execute it, sometimes you don't. But, it's got to be somebody. Sometimes you would prefer it to be someone else and sometimes you want it to be you. The only thing I was thinking was just trying not to let it be the seniors' last game and just trying to do my best.”

The Knights will lose three senior starters off this year's team in Kessinger, third baseman Ali Grenzebach and right fielder Kelsey Neace, but they will return 10 players next season, including three juniors, three sophomores and four freshmen.

“We are very young. My shortstop is a freshman and I have two sophomores on the infield. So, this is a big stage for young players,” Kleeman said. “I thought my seniors did a nice leadership job. We're certainly proud of what we've accomplished and we're looking forward to next season, but the seniors that I have this year will certainly be missed. Losing those three is huge, obviously, but the well is not dry by any means. There's a lot to be excited about in the coming season.”