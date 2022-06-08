Owens turns up the heat to help Edwardsville reach softball final four

Ryleigh Owens is looking forward to a celebration next week.

The Edwardsville High senior pitcher plans on cutting loose no matter how the Tigers fare in the state softball tournament this weekend.

Owens, who has four shutouts in five postseason games, will head to her grandparents' lake house in nearby Holiday Shores to re-ignite her passion for water skiing.

“I can’t wait to get out there and make up for lost time,” Owens said.

The talented left-hander has been forced to push aside her love for the water while the Tigers make history on the diamond.

Edwardsville (32-3) has reached the state tournament for the first time since 2009 and only the third time in program history.

The Tigers, who have won 11 of last their last 12, will face St. Charles North (25-4) in a Class 4A semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

Barrington (33-5) and Chicago Marist (30-5-1) meet in the first semifinal at 3 p.m. The winners square off for the state championship at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Edwardsville is searching for its first state crown thanks in part to Owens, who sports a 19-1 record with an 0.57 ERA. She has struck out 155 batters and walked just 22 in 134 innings.

Most importantly, Owens is peaking at the right time. She went 25 innings without giving up a run over four starts before surrendering three earned runs in an 11-5 win over Aurora West in the Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional on Tuesday.

“She’s just been really special through the postseason,” said Edwardsville coach Lori Blade, whose successful coaching career started in 1994 at Carrollton High. “She’s an ultimate competitor and that’s what you want on the mound.”

Senior catcher Lexie Griffin has played alongside Owens since the pair were in grade school.

Even Griffin is wowed by Owens’ playoff streak.

“The farther you get in the postseason the better the competition and that brings out the best in Ryleigh,” Griffin said. “Those girls can hit the ball and it just makes her (elevate) her game even more.”

As comfortable as Owens is in the circle, she is equally happy being pulled along by a speedboat in the water.

During the summer, she makes two or three skiing excursions a week.

“It's important to me,” Owens said. “It’s my favorite thing to do when I’m not playing softball.”

Owens has suffered her share of bumps and bruises from numerous spills along the way.

Yet she enjoys the solitude of being alone in the water.

“It’s kind of calming,” she says.

Explained her mother Beth, “To her, the water is kind of like pitching. She can get out there, have fun and control things on her own.”

Owens took up water skiing at age 6, the same time she started playing softball.

Although she remains committed to her summer sport of solitude, Owens does not ski during the high school softball campaign. She went out on the boat with her family during the Memorial Day weekend and fought back the urge to lace up the skis.

“I’m pretty confident that I wouldn’t get hurt,” Owens said. “But I didn’t want to take a chance. Not with the kind of season we are having.”

Owens has played a key role in this run for the crown. She gave up four earned runs in a season-opening loss to Freeburg and then did not allow an earned run over her next 10 appearances covering 59 innings.

“I had to figure out a different approach,” Owens said. “So I changed my mindset, started over and worked harder.”

Owens has not given up an earned run in 17 of 22 outings.

“I really beared down on working on sequences and tightening up pitches, making sure my spins were tight,” Owens said

Owens has compiled a 32-4 record with a 1.03 ERA in her three seasons as the Tigers’ top hurler. She has 287 strikeouts in 265 innings.

This season, the Tigers finally have gotten over the hump after posting a 77-14 mark in Owens’ three seasons in the circle.

“Whenever we started practicing at the beginning of the year, we realized there could be something special that comes out of this team,” Owens said.

Owens also has contributed at the plate. She is hitting .369 with 15 RBI and bats out of the leadoff spot in the order.

But pitching is her forte. She and Griffin will continue their long-time battery run at Parkland College in Champaign.

“It’s always been our dream to keep playing together for as long as we can,” Owens said.

Owens, who also loves attending classic car shows with her family, is hoping to became the second softball state champion in her family. Her mother, formerly known at Beth Blackburn, was the starting shortstop on the Parkway South High team that took the Missouri Class 4 title in 1995 with a 23-4 mark. Blackburn also went on to a successful career at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

Should the Tigers prevail this weekend, Owens can have a huge bash with her teammates at the lake. Water skiing along with the state championship trophy checks both boxes for the 17-year-old.

“That sounds like the best celebration ever,” Owens said.

