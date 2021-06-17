Pitkin's base running dashes help Highland claim first softball state championship

Pitkin only went 1-for-6 at the plate this season. But she scored 19 runs as Miener's personal baserunner.

"It's my role and I like it," Pitkin said.

Trauernicht said she was nervous during her crunch time bat. She drilled a long foul drive down the left field line prior to her sacrifice fly.

"I was trying to keep my composure," Trauernicht said. "All the time, I'm telling myself, I've got to do this."

Trauernicht celebrated her game-winning fly out by throwing up in a trash can in the dugout seconds after the play.

"It was pretty nerve-wracking," she said.

The state title was particularly gratifying for Miener and Parkerson, the lone seniors in the starting lineup.

Parkerson drove in four runs in an 8-1 semifinal win over Sterling on Thursday morning.

"Sam and I have been playing together for as long as I can remember," Parkerson said. "Even when we were little we never imagined something like this. Now that it's here, and it happen, it's one of the greatest feelings in the world."

Highland won its first 18 games and displayed its championship potential along the way.

"These girls have been out there working their tails off the since the start of the season," Nicholls said. "It finally paid off today."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.