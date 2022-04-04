Porter takes over behind plate to help Alton Marquette stay on track

ALTON — At first, Hayley Porter was dead set against the idea.

After all, the Alton Marquette senior had spent her first three seasons at shortstop.

But the Explorers were in dire need of a catcher this season. So veteran coach Dan Wiedman turned to Porter.

"She's such a good athlete," Wiedman said. "I was pretty sure she could handle it."

Porter has more than handled the switch.

The 5-foot-1 sparkplug has embraced it.

Porter reached base in all four trips to the plate Monday and turned in an excellent defensive performance in guiding junior pitcher Lauren Lenihan to a one-hitter as the Explorers downed Highland 10-0 in a non-league affair at Gordon Moore Park.

Alton Marquette (7-1) put together a strong effort in bouncing back from its first loss of the season — a 7-6 setback Saturday to Hardin Calhoun.

Highland (3-2), the defending Class 3A state champion, dropped its second in a row after an 8-3 loss to Mater Dei on March 29.

Porter has played a key role in the Explorers' quick start to the campaign. Thanks to her ability to transition into unquestionably the toughest position on the diamond, the team is off and running once again.

Yet Porter was apprehensive about the switch going into the season.

"I knew we'd be needing a catcher," said Porter, who is also a regular on the basketball team. "I just didn't think it would be me."

Wiedman had the utmost confidence in Porter — with good reason.

"She'll try anything, she has a great attitude," he said.

Porter has 16 hits in 30 at bats (.533) and leads the team with 11 runs scored.

Most importantly, she has developed a synergy with Lenihan, who improved to 7-1 and lowered her ERA to 0.91.

"It's like a night and day difference from her first game to now," Lenihan said. "It's not an easy switch. I know I couldn't do it as quickly as she has."

Porter has kept up her offensive prowess while handling Lenihan, who compiled a 20-6 mark with a 1.32 ERA last season.

The new catcher said blocking balls in the dirt was the most difficult thing she had to learn. It helps that Lenihan has pin-point control and is usually around the plate.

"I also had a hard time with inside pitches," Porter said. "I was scared at first. But, I'm starting to enjoy it now."

Lenihan fashioned another in a series of impressive performances on Monday. She allowed just one hit, struck out five and walked two in the five-inning contest. The two-way standout also shined at the plate with four hits and six RBI.

"There isn't much she can't do," Wiedman said.

Senior Sydney Ehrman and freshman Kennedy Eveans added two-run hits to the winning attack. Ehrman put an end to the run-rule shortened contest with a two-run single in the fifth. Eveans added a two-run hit in the third to push the lead to 5-0.

Eveans, who hits out of the leadoff spot, also reached base four times as did Lenihan. The top three hitters in the batting order went a combined 10-for-11.

Porter set up the biggest blow of the contest by drilling a two-out single in the second inning with her team up 1-0 and the game still in doubt. That hit allowed Lenihan to come to the plate. She immediately smacked a two-run single to put the Explorers in command 3-0.

Highland sophomore Alex Schultz had the Bulldogs' only hit of the game — a ringing double in the third inning.

The Bulldogs lost several key cogs from their championship team including pitcher Sam Miener, who is at Austin Peay University.

"You practice and you practice and you think you're ready to go," Highland coach Glenn Nicholls said. "But it didn't look like we were ready (Monday) for whatever reason."

Alton Marquette carries high hopes into the season after losing to Gillespie in postseason play last spring.

"I think we have a lot of solid ballplayers," Porter said. "As long as we keep coming together as a team, we can go pretty far."

