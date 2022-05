Lauren Lenihan went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two extra base hits to lead Alton Marquette to a 12-1 victory over Metro-East Lutheran.

Lenihan struck out 12 in five innings of work to pick up the win for Alton Marquette. Alexis Weber suffered the loss for Metro-East Lutheran.

Alton Marquette (14-10) travels to Civic Memorial on Saturday at 10 a.m.