Alaina Laslie went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and one run scored to lead Alton to a 8-3 victory over Granite City.

Alton (9-14) plays at home against Roxana on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Granite City (2-15) goes on the road to play Triad on Monday at 4:30 p.m.