Recap: Alton tops Waterloo

Alton beat visiting Waterloo 6-2 Saturday.
Grace Presley was credited with the win for Alton.
Alton (4-11) will play Potosi at Alton at noon today. Waterloo (11-5) visits Jerseyville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
BELLEVILLE — Mater Dei freshman outfielder Avery Wuebbels felt like a caged lion.
COLUMBIA, Ill. — Bailey Stambaugh felt a rare case of jitters Thursday afternoon.
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/18/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (9-1)22. Belleville East (13-5)13. Belleville West (10-4)NR…
Isabella Thien went 4-for-4 with an RBI, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Civic Memorial to a 7-3 victory over Alton.
ALTON — At first, Hayley Porter was dead set against the idea.
WATERLOO — Matt Mason kept his mouth shut.
Gillespie toppled visiting Carlinville 5-1 Friday.
Belleville East edged visiting Alton 2-0 Thursday.
Edwardsville upended visiting O'Fallon 7-1 Tuesday.
Nicole Edmiaston went 3-for-3 with two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored to lead Freeburg to a 15-1 victory over Centralia, Illinois.
