Recap: Alton tops Waterloo

Alton beat visiting Waterloo 6-2 Saturday.

Grace Presley was credited with the win for Alton.

Alton (4-11) will play Potosi at Alton at noon today. Waterloo (11-5) visits Jerseyville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

