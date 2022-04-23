 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Belleville East routs Jerseyville

Belleville East routed Jerseyville 18-5 Saturday at Jerseyville.

Taylor Stelbrink suffered the loss for Jerseyville.

Belleville East (17-6) plays at Alton on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Jerseyville (12-7) will host Waterloo on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

