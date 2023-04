Belleville East trailed by one after six innings but rallied for an 3-2 win over Nolensville Saturday.

Belleville East hurler Olivia Hemmerle was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing two runs on six hits and striking out five.

Belleville East (20-7) hosts Mount Vernon, Illinois at 2 p.m today. Nolensville (0-1) will play Mount Vernon, Illinois at Belleville East at noon today.