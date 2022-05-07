 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Belleville West beats Triad

  • 0

Belleville West topped Triad 10-5 Saturday at Triad.

Belleville West hurler Payton Todd was the winning pitcher.

Belleville West (17-9) will play Murphysboro at Triad at 1 p.m today. Triad (12-9) plays at home against Columbia at 11:30 a.m today.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News