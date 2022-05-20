Recap: Belleville West downs Marion

Belleville West downed visiting Marion 4-3 Friday.
Nicole Wells was credited with the win for Belleville West. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out two.
ALTON — Lauren Lenihan could not quite figure it out.
The Lancers have rallied around each other while mourning senior first baseman Maddi Rodriguez, who died in February in a car crash.
TROY, Ill. — Sophia Donoho crumpled to the ground in pain.
FREEBURG — For three innings Tuesday, the Mater Dei Knights liked what was happening in their nonconference softball game against Freeburg.
Abby Schultz went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored to lead Highland to a 2-0 victory over Hardin Calhoun.
Highland beat Triad 6-3 Tuesday at Triad.
Edwardsville upended Quincy Notre Dame 6-0 Saturday at Quincy Notre Dame.
BREESE, Ill. — Under first-year coach Kevin Crask, the Breese Central softball team is kicking up plenty of dust in Clinton County and surroun…
Belleville East pounded visiting Collinsville 14-3 Tuesday.
Rylie Bridges went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and one run scored to lead Wesclin to a 16-4 victory over Father McGivney.
