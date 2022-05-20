 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Belleville West downs Marion

Belleville West downed visiting Marion 4-3 Friday.

Nicole Wells was credited with the win for Belleville West. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out two.

