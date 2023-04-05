Sophia Boente went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Belleville West to a 16-5 victory over Waterloo.

Kayla Conner was credited with the win for Belleville West. Maddie Gummersheimer of Waterloo went 2-for-2 with a home run, one RBI, one extra base hit and one run scored. Samantha Juelfs was the losing pitcher for Waterloo.

Belleville West (5-3) plays at home against Edwardsville on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Waterloo (4-3) plays Columbia at Eagleview Elementary on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.