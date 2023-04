Olivia Anderson went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and one extra base hit to lead Belleville West to a 7-4 victory over Highland.

Emma Pees was the winner for Belleville West. She pitched seven innings allowing four runs on 10 hits while striking out two. Sophia Donoho was the losing pitcher for Highland.

Belleville West (6-5) goes on the road to play Highland at 1:30 p.m today. Highland (2-5) plays at home against Belleville West at 1:30 p.m today.