Caleigh Dashner went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored to lead Belleville West to a 12-5 victory over Alton.

Belleville West hurler Kaylee Asher was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three. Alton hurler Grace Presley was charged with the loss.

Belleville West (8-5) will host Columbia on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Alton (3-7) plays at home against Granite City on Saturday at 10 a.m.