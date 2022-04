Adi Foutch went 4-for-5 with a home run, six RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Breese Central to a 14-4 victory over Roxana.

Breese Central hurler Budde was credited with the win.

Breese Central (13-3) will play Columbia at Eagleview Elementary on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Roxana (5-10) plays at home against Red Bud on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.