Breese Central trailed by one after six innings but rallied for an 2-1 win over Okawville Monday.

Alyse Monken picked up the win for Breese Central. She gave up just one earned run on zero hit in seven innings of work.

Breese Central (3-5) plays at home against Columbia on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Okawville (4-2) visits Sparta on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.