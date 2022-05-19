 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Breese Central topples Roxana

Breese Central beat visiting Roxana 4-0 Thursday.

Avery Budde was credited with the win for Breese Central.

Breese Central (17-7) will play Mater Dei at Breese Central on Saturday at 11 a.m.

