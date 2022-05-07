 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Chatham Glenwood routs Hardin Calhoun

Chatham Glenwood trounced visiting Hardin Calhoun 12-0 Saturday.

Hardin Calhoun hurler Kylie Angel was charged with the loss.

Chatham Glenwood (2-4) visits Triad at 4 p.m today. Hardin Calhoun (19-7) plays Columbia at Triad at 2:30 p.m today.

