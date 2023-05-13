Recap: Civic Memorial trounces Alton Marquette StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 13, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Civic Memorial pounded visiting Alton Marquette 12-2 Saturday. Alton Marquette hurler McKennah Youngblood was the losing pitcher.Civic Memorial (13-12) travels to Alton on Monday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Mckennah Youngblood 05-13-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Belleville East's Hemmerle shuts down Edwardsville in SWC showdown BELLEVILLE — Olivia Hemmerle was born three months premature. Red Bud rallies around teammate's cancer battle, pushes win streak to 10 Musketeers senior Ashlynn Crafton is undergoing treatment for leukemia and attends softball games as often as possible. Miller helps Waterloo snap losing streak with MVC win at Civic Memorial BETHALTO — Mia Miller never misses a chance to strike up a conversation. Recap: Dupo pounds Gibault Maddie Ehrhard went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Dupo to a 16-2 victory over Gibault. Recap: Mascoutah pounds Waterloo Jackie Amann went 5-for-6 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and four runs scored to lead Mascoutah to a 20-10 victory over Waterloo.