Jaylyn Brister went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Columbia to a 5-2 victory over Triad.

Paige Froess was credited with the win for Columbia. She pitched seven innings allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four. Delaney Hess suffered the loss for Triad.

Columbia (15-11) will play Dupo at Eagleview Elementary on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Triad (11-10) hosts Collinsville on Friday at 4:30 p.m.