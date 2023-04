Cece Toennies of Breese Central went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored. Alyse Monken was the losing pitcher for Breese Central.

Columbia (11-9) will play Centralia, Illinois at Eagleview Elementary on Saturday at 10 a.m. Breese Central (8-10) goes on the road to play Greenville on Saturday at 10 a.m.