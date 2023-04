Julia Foster went 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored to lead Columbia to a 16-2 victory over New Athens.

Rainbolt was the winning pitcher for Columbia.

Columbia (5-4) travels to Roxana on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. New Athens (3-6) plays at home against Lebanon, Illinois on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.