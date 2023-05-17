Recap: Columbia tops Piasa Southwestern StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 17, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Columbia beat visiting Piasa Southwestern 3-0 Wednesday.Julia Foster struck out 11 in seven innings of work to pick up the win for Columbia. 0 Comments Tags Julia Foster 05-17-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Belleville East's Hemmerle shuts down Edwardsville in SWC showdown BELLEVILLE — Olivia Hemmerle was born three months premature. Recap: Mater Dei trounces Father McGivney Mater Dei trounced visiting Father McGivney 13-0 Saturday. Recap: Highland waltzes over Mount Vernon, Illinois Highland waltzed over Mount Vernon, Illinois 7-0 Monday at Mount Vernon, Illinois. Recap: Collinsville beats Granite City Collinsville topped Granite City 5-1 Tuesday at Granite City. Recap: Belleville East trounces Belleville West Belleville East trounced Belleville West 12-2 Tuesday at Belleville West.