Recap: Du Quoin slips past Red Bud

Du Quoin defeated visiting Red Bud 9-7 Wednesday.

Lyla Hess of Red Bud went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored. Red Bud hurler Olivia Geralds was tagged with the loss.

Red Bud (15-8) visits Sparta on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

