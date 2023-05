Kyann Prater went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs and four runs scored to lead Dupo to a 10-9 victory over Steeleville.

Steffany Stansch was credited with the win for Dupo. She pitched seven innings allowing nine runs on seven hits while striking out four.

Dupo (7-10) will play Wood River at Leroy Emerick Field on Monday at 4:30 p.m.