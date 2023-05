Maddie Ehrhard went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Dupo to a 16-2 victory over Gibault.

Stansch was credited with the win for Dupo. She pitched seven innings allowing two runs on five hits and striking out five.

Dupo (8-10) will play Columbia at Eagleview Elementary on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Gibault (6-11) plays at home against Sparta on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.