Recap: Edwardsville breezes by Quincy Notre Dame

Edwardsville upended Quincy Notre Dame 6-0 Saturday at Quincy Notre Dame.

Ryleigh Owens was the winning pitcher for Edwardsville.

Edwardsville (24-2) visits O'Fallon on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

