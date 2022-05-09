Recap: Edwardsville waltzes over Alton

Edwardsville waltzed over visiting Alton 8-0 Monday.
Grace Presley was charged with the loss for Alton.
Edwardsville (19-1) visits East St. Louis on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Alton (8-13) will host Belleville West on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Edwardsville waltzed over visiting Alton 8-0 Monday.
Grace Presley was charged with the loss for Alton.
Edwardsville (19-1) visits East St. Louis on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Alton (8-13) will host Belleville West on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
TROY, Ill. — Sophia Donoho crumpled to the ground in pain.
BREESE, Ill. — Under first-year coach Kevin Crask, the Breese Central softball team is kicking up plenty of dust in Clinton County and surroun…
Abby Benedick went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Freeburg to a 19-2 victory over New Athens.
Abby Schultz went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored to lead Highland to a 2-0 victory over Hardin Calhoun.
Abby Benedick went 2-for-4 with a home run, six RBIs and one run scored to lead Freeburg to a 13-2 victory over Belleville West.
BELLEVILLE — Once Belleville West’s offense got rolling Tuesday, there was no stopping it.
Alton slipped past visiting Collinsville 8-7 Tuesday.
Destiny Vuylsteke hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh to help Roxana to a 2-1 win over Red Bud in a non-league affair on Wednesday in northern Roxana. Pitcher Calista Stahlhut gave up one run on two hits to claim the victory.
Highland toppled Waterloo 6-3 Wednesday at Waterloo.
Triad pounded Jerseyville 11-1 Wednesday at Jerseyville.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.