Recap: Freeburg beats Nashville
Freeburg toppled Nashville 4-0 Thursday at Nashville.

Lizzy Ludwig was credited with the win for Freeburg. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out six.

Freeburg (24-4) will play Massac County at Johnston City on Monday at 5 p.m.

