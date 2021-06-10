Recap: Freeburg beats Nashville

Freeburg toppled Nashville 4-0 Thursday at Nashville.
Lizzy Ludwig was credited with the win for Freeburg. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out six.
Freeburg (24-4) will play Massac County at Johnston City on Monday at 5 p.m.
