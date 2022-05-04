 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Freeburg routs Belleville West

Freeburg trounced Belleville West 13-2 Wednesday at Belleville West.

Payton Todd suffered the loss for Belleville West.

Freeburg (22-1) will host Columbia on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Belleville West (15-8) plays at Alton on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

