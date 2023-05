Lindsey Muskopf went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Freeburg to a 16-3 victory over Red Bud.

Roulanaitis struck out 16 in seven innings of work to pick up the win for Freeburg. Allie Zipfel of Red Bud went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and one run scored. Olivia Geralds was the losing pitcher for Red Bud.