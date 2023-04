Nicole Edmiaston went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored to lead Freeburg to a 8-3 victory over Columbia.

Freeburg hurler Samantha Roulanaitis was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on six hits while striking out seven. Columbia hurler Julia Foster was tagged with the loss.

Freeburg (14-1) hosts Roxana on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Columbia (6-5) plays Granite City at Eagleview Elementary on Friday at 4:30 p.m.