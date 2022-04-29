 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Freeburg topples Marion

Freeburg toppled Marion 5-0 Friday at Marion.

Lizzy Ludwig was credited with the win for Freeburg.

Freeburg (20-1) hosts Marissa on Saturday at 10 a.m. Marion (9-6) travels to Freeburg on Saturday at noon.

