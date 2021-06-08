Recap: Freeburg tops Breese Central

Nicole Edmiaston went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and one extra base hit to lead Freeburg to a 7-2 victory over Breese Central.
-
Ludwig struck out 10 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for Freeburg. Breese Central hurler Avery Budde was the losing pitcher.
Freeburg (23-4) travels to Nashville on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
