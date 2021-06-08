 Skip to main content
Recap: Freeburg tops Breese Central
Nicole Edmiaston went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and one extra base hit to lead Freeburg to a 7-2 victory over Breese Central.

Ludwig struck out 10 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for Freeburg. Breese Central hurler Avery Budde was the losing pitcher.

Freeburg (23-4) travels to Nashville on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

