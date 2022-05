Lizzy Ludwig went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored to lead Freeburg to a 13-3 victory over Mater Dei.

Roulanaitis was the winning pitcher for Freeburg. Katy Huels of Mater Dei went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored. Lexi Caylor suffered the loss for Mater Dei.

Freeburg (25-1) goes on the road to play Breese Central on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Mater Dei (16-4) will host Belleville West on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.