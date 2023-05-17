Recap: Freeburg trounces Alton Marquette StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 17, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lindsey Muskopf went 1-for-1 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored to lead Freeburg to a 15-0 victory over Alton Marquette.Samantha Roulanaitis was the winning pitcher for Freeburg. 0 Comments Tags Lindsey Muskopf Nicole Edmiaston Samantha Roulanaitis 05-17-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Belleville East's Hemmerle shuts down Edwardsville in SWC showdown BELLEVILLE — Olivia Hemmerle was born three months premature. Recap: Mater Dei trounces Father McGivney Mater Dei trounced visiting Father McGivney 13-0 Saturday. Recap: Highland waltzes over Mount Vernon, Illinois Highland waltzed over Mount Vernon, Illinois 7-0 Monday at Mount Vernon, Illinois. Recap: Collinsville beats Granite City Collinsville topped Granite City 5-1 Tuesday at Granite City. Illinois softball players make most of new jewelry acceptance rule Red Bud High junior outfielder Alexis Koester was joking with teammate Lyla Hess on Friday when it happened.