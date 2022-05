Nicole Edmiaston went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Freeburg to a 13-1 victory over Breese Central.

Freeburg hurler Lizzy Ludwig earned the victory on the mound after holding Breese Central to just one hit and one run in five innings.

Freeburg (26-1) visits Murphysboro on Saturday at 11 a.m. Breese Central (15-7) hosts Wood River on Saturday at 11 a.m.