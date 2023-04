Gibault trailed by five after five innings but rallied for an 10-8 win over Wood River Monday at Leroy Emerick Field.

Lily Tretter of Wood River went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and one run scored. Jordan Ealey was the losing pitcher for Wood River.

Gibault (2-3) hosts Red Bud on Monday, April 10 at 4:30 p.m. Wood River (3-5) plays at Roxana on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.