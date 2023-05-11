Libby Mesch went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Gibault to a 10-7 victory over Father McGivney.

Ashley Murphy was the winner for Gibault. She pitched seven innings allowing seven runs on 11 hits while striking out seven. Key offensive players for Father McGivney were Alexis Bond (2-for-4, two home runs, four RBIs, two runs scored) and Sarah Hyten (2-for-4, one home run, three RBIs, one run scored). Father McGivney hurler Jada Zumwalt was the losing pitcher.