Hardin Calhoun trailed by one after six innings but rallied for an 2-1 win over Jerseyville Friday.

Ashlyn Brown was tagged with the loss for Jerseyville.

Hardin Calhoun (16-7) travels to Piasa Southwestern on Saturday at 10 a.m. Jerseyville (11-8) plays Roxana at Alton on Saturday at 10 a.m.