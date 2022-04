Audrey Gilman went 5-for-6 with a home run, eight RBIs, two extra base hits and four runs scored to lead Hardin Calhoun to a 25-8 victory over White Hall North Greene.

Hardin Calhoun hurler Angel was credited with the win.

Hardin Calhoun (17-4) plays at home against Greenfield, Illinois on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. White Hall North Greene (0-2) plays at home against Litchfield on Thursday, May 12 at 4:30 p.m.