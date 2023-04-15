Recap: Highland beats Evansville Reitz StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 15, 2023 Apr 15, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Highland beat visiting Evansville Reitz 7-3 Saturday. Parkerson was credited with the win for Highland.Highland (6-5) visits Waterloo on Monday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Sophie Parkerson Parkerson 04-15-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Trame brings out long ball to help Mater Dei remain unbeaten with win over Belleville East BREESE — Danielle Trame must have had a hunch. Belleville East uses speed to zip past Columbia in non-league affair BELLEVILLE — Serenity Childress never has to look back. Recap: Waterloo defeats Mascoutah Waterloo slipped past Mascoutah 4-2 Wednesday at Mascoutah. Roulanaitis, Edmiaston keep Freeburg on track with win over Waterloo WATERLOO — Samantha Roulanaitis is well aware of the scuttlebutt. Recap: Belleville East triumphs over Collinsville Belleville East trounced visiting Collinsville 14-1 Thursday.