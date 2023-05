Madalyn Trauernicht went 3-for-3 with a home run, one RBI, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Highland to a 5-4 victory over Waterloo.

Sophia Donoho was credited with the win for Highland. She pitched eight innings allowing four runs on 10 hits and striking out seven. Aidan Dintelman was the losing pitcher for Waterloo.

Highland (15-6) travels to Triad on Friday. Waterloo (13-10) will host Mascoutah on Monday at 4:30 p.m.